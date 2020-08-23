William Gordon "Bill" Whitaker Obituary William Gordon "Bill" Whitaker was born on May 2, 1942 and died peacefully on August 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Eva Bridges Whitaker of Marietta, GA; sons Roy (Nikki) and William (Andrea); grandchildren Blake, Zackary, Kyle, Hunter, and Savannah; and brother Ken (Dreama). Bill was preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Catherine, and brother Joe. His love of God, family, and friends was undeniable, and no one was exempt from his keen wit and sharp debate skills. Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force, spending time stateside and overseas. That experience launched his quest for knowledge and desire for servant leadership. In 1966, Bill began a 29-year career with Colonial Pipeline as a technician. During that time, he completed his Electrical Engineering Technology degree and excelled in numerous positions until his retirement. Despite numerous health challenges, Bill never let that deter him from living life to the fullest and focusing on fulfilling God's plan. Bill had a zest for life that included hunting, fishing, watercraft and other adventures that always brought a smile to his face and those fortunate enough to be around him. He was a master craftsman with the innate ability to build or repair anything that many seasoned engineers would not attempt. He was an active member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, Masonic Lodge Meyerhardt 314 and Eastern Star Kennesaw 414 for much of his adult life. Always eager to serve, Bill never turned down a chance to help his fellow man. God blessed those fortunate enough to know him and the world is a better place from his time among us. Memorial gifts can be made to the Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (GBS-CIDP) Foundation at www.gbs-cidp.org, or Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2881 Canton Road, Marietta, GA 30066.
