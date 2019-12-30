Norma Whitaker, affectionately known as "Boo", age 87 of Marietta, passed away December 29, 2019. Norma retired from Lockheed Martin after 36 years of service. In later years, she volunteered with the Marietta Development Authority overseeing city planning. She will be remembered as a strong, independent, and nurturing mother and grandmother, not just to her family, but to her children out in the community as well. She was the rock of the family and will be greatly missed. Norma is survived by her children, Robert Norman Whitaker of Marietta and Norma Lynn Whitaker Perry (husband, Donald) of Dallas; grandchildren, Samantha, Courtney, and Dylan; great-grandchildren, Layn and Scarlett; and many beloved members of her extended family scattered throughout the world. Memorial services will be held in Bermuda at a later date.
