Rotha Gay McClung Wheeler passed away on Friday, June 26, at her home in Dallas following a long illness. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 59 years, Ralph James Wheeler, her parents Jeff L. and Irene Hitchcock McClung and two sisters, Janelle (Joseph P.) Merino and Joyce (Walter) Milford. Mrs. Wheeler is survived by her daughter, Carla (Michael R.) Morris, grandson, William F. (Emilee) Woods III, a sister, Clarice (Elijah) Duncan, a brother, Dennis N. (Paula) McClung, nieces Angela (Dennis) Castleberry, Karen (E. William) Jones, Amy Holcomb and Sheila Sisk, great-nephews and nieces, dear friend and cousin Earlene Ritch, and many beloved friends and neighbors. Mrs. Wheeler retired after a career with Cobb County Government. She and her husband lived most of their lives in Marietta, and were active members of both Covenant Presbyterian Church and later First Methodist Church of Marietta. After marriage, they moved to Caribou, Maine, where Ralph was serving in the Air Force. Following his military service, they returned to Marietta, where he enjoyed a 43-year career with Lockheed Martin. The Wheelers enjoyed many years of square dancing, travel, church activities, and gardening together during their happy marriage. Special thanks to her village of friends and neighbors who have been support for her and to the wonderful staff of Embrace Hospice and Moments in Time Home Care for their exceptional and compassionate care for her and her family. Mrs. Wheeler will be interred with her husband at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. The family will hold a private graveside pavilion service on Thursday, July 2 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wreaths Across America, Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Georgia 30114. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in charge of the arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-424-4924.
