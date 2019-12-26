Betty "Jo" Wetherington of Mableton, GA, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was born April 5, 1924 in Fort Payne, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, EJ Wetherington, Jo was also preceded in death by her brother, Charles Lionel Johnston, her twin sister Dorothy Rose. She is survived by her children, Jim Wetherington, Charles Wetherington, and Paula Wigley. She will also be lovingly remembered by 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other close family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at White Columns Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. Friends and family are invited for visitation at 10:00 AM, prior to the service, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital in her honor. White Columns Chapel & Cremations is honored to serve the family of Betty "Jo" Wetherington.
