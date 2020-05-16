Annie West, Annie Kathryn Kathryn West, 81, of Smyrna, GA died May 17, 2020. Service will be held at 2:00 P.M., on May 21, 2020 at Chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
2:00PM-3:00PM
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
