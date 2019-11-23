Mr. James (Jim) Gibson Welty was born on June 6, 1944 in Ft Wayne, Indiana to the late Miriam Welty & the late Herald Welty. He passed away at home at the age of 75 on November 14, 2019 in Woodstock, Georgia. James graduated from Southside High School in 1962 & Fort Wayne Bible College in 1966 where he studied Bible & Theology. He married the love of his life, Patricia June Welty, on July 9, 1966. Jim worked at LS Ayers in Ft Wayne & served as Youth Pastor at Northside Missionary Church from 1966-1967. In 1967, Jim & Pat moved to Zion, Illinois where he continued to serve as a Youth Pastor and attended Trinity Seminary. Jim returned to work with LS Ayers in FT Wayne in 1969 and then to Louisville, Kentucky as an assistant store manager. In 1972, Jim, his wife Pat, daughter Lisa & son, Brad moved to Pittsburgh to begin a job in special projects at Gimbels & attended Allegheny Christian & Missionary Alliance Church. He became manager and then toy buyer at Gimbels before moving to Atlanta in 1977 to start a retail division in Garr Consulting Firm where he became President & CEO. He & his family were members at Marietta Christian & Missionary Alliance. In 1990, James became CEO of Deloitte & Touche. In 1995, he became partner at KPMG running their retail division until his retirement in 2000. That same year, James & his wife, Patricia, joined Woodstock Baptist Church where he rededicated his life to Christ. Here James and Patricia would become active church members, active in ministry & giving, lead 17 mission trips to France and serve for 18 years in the Timothy Barnabas ministry. James was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia June Welty. James is survived by his daughter, Lisa Lynette Welty; son, James Bradley Welty; daughter in law, Karen Marie Welty; grandchildren, Caitlin Elizabeth Welty & Jacob James Welty; brother, John Herald Welty; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. James loved his family, enjoyed playing games & just being with his wife, kids & grandkids. He liked basketball, especially Indiana Hoosier basketball. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends & mentoring men & couples. He loved to serve others, invest in others, & believed strongly in mission work. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a memorial fund through Woodstock First Baptist Church for ministries in France - Word of Life France and Eglise Protestante Evangelique in Vitri, France. Friends and family can pay their respects at the celebration of life service on Saturday, December 7, at 11am in the chapel at First Baptist Church Woodstock, 11905 Hwy 92, Woodstock, GA 30188. Visitation will begin at 9:30am.
Service information
9:30AM-11:00AM
11905 Highway 92
Woodstock, GA 30188
11:00AM
11905 Highway 92
Woodstock, GA 30188
