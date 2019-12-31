David Parke Welden, 76, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away peacefully on December 28th, 2019 at his home. David was born on July 23rd, 1943 to his parents Robert Parke Welden and Doris Cady Welden in Plainfield, New Jersey. David was preceded in death by his son David P. Welden Jr., his mother and his father. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Alice Kirkpatrick Welden; his sisters, Diane McGeary and Denise MacIsaac; three children, Georgia Welden Jekabsons and her husband Jeff of Hernando, FL; Annette Buxton and her husband Daniel of Tignall, GA; Dan Payne and his wife Kristi of St. Augustine, FL; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. David founded The System Works, Inc. in Atlanta, Georgia in 1977. After moving to Cobb County in 1979, he served the Cobb Community through his participation in Kiwanis, Keep Cobb Beautiful, Meals on Wheels and numerous County and State Citizen Advisory Committees. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 PM, Saturday, January 4 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory, 2480 Macland Rd. Marietta, GA 30064. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Online guest book available at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
Service information
3:00PM-5:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
