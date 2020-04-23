Mr. Joseph Eugene Welchel, Jr., age 91, of Mableton, passed away April 24, 2020. Veteran of WWII having served in the U. S. Navy. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Belinda Moffett. Survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Welchel, daughters, Vickie Shepard, Nina Whitfield, Trina Thompson; 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Memorial services with inurnment will be held at Georgia National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
To plant a tree in memory of Welchel Jr. Joseph as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.