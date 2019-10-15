Joan Doris Weidinger, nee Kenz, passed away suddenly Sunday, September 29th, 2019 after a short illness. She was 86 years old. Born in Brooklynn, N.Y. on September 8th, 1933, she spent her childhood in Queens. After high school she married the love of her life, Richard (Dick Wingding) Weidinger and embarked on her professional career working 68 years as a devoted wife, homemaker, mother of three (Steven and his wife Debbie, Cheri Curtis and her husband Jeff, and Bob and Deborah), grandmother of seven, great grandmother of nine, and one great-great grandchild and surrogate/adoptive mother to countless other boys and girls. After the passing of her husband Joan entered semi-retirement and had planned to enjoy adventures and travel with her younger sister Arline Newman. An incredible homemaker and nurturer, Joan loved and welcomed everyone into her home. She spent her life caring for, cooking for, lending an ear to, encouraging, and praying for everyone she met. Her laughter, love, and kindness will remain in all our hearts forever. Joan served her country as a Navy wife for 21 years and we fondly, but sadly, bid her "Fair winds and following seas" as she rejoins her beloved sailor boy. A Memorial service will be held at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in Marietta on Saturday, October 19th. There will be a visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 with the service from 1:30 to 2:30. There will be a reception following in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the Navy Memorial Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.