Harold "Hal" Dewitt Weeks, 85. October 21, 1934 -February 3, 2020. Hal was killed while riding his motorcycle in Jasper, when a driver swerved into his oncoming lane. Hal is survived by his son, Bradley T. Weeks, of Palmdale, Calif;, his daughter-in-law, Rikka Fountain; his two grandsons, Bradley Jr. and Zigfryd ("Ziggy"); his longtime girlfriend, Eve Hail, and his cousins, C.H. Ferguson and Michael Ferguson. Interment will be at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, February 23, at Mountain View Park Cemetery in Marietta. Hal will be laid to rest beside his parents, Walter William Weeks and Velma Ferguson Weeks. Following the interment, a Celebration of Life will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at one of Hal's favorite eateries, the Come-N-Get It Diner in Marietta. Guests should feel free to bring photographs and stories to share. Hal was born in Acworth to parents who worked as sharecroppers in his early years. They later moved to Kennesaw, and raised Hal in a house that still stands, next to what is now the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History. Hal's father later became a policeman. Hal moved to California to attend Pepperdine University in Los Angeles, where he received a Bachelor of Arts in History. He later earned a master's degree in education. Hal taught elementary school, and later, high school history, in the Antelope Valley, California, for two decades, before retiring and moving back to Acworth in the 1980s to start a contracting company. Hal designed and built his dream home in Acworth, where he lived for the rest of his life. Hal took great enjoyment in history, visiting historical sites, and in building things. He especially loved touring the country on his Honda Goldwing motorcycle. Hal made frequent cross-country motorcycle trips over the years to visit his sons and grandsons, usually managing a home improvement project or two whenever he was there. As a history buff, Hal was a fan of Colonial Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. A Gofundme account has been set up for this purpose, at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-harold-quothalquot-weeks. Or, donors can donate directly to the foundation at: The Colonial Williamsburg Fund, Post Office Box 1776, Wiilliamsburg, VA 23187.
