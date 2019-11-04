William James Webster, 82, of Marietta, passed away November 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 2pm in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, Marietta. Jim was born in Belleville, Illinois. He graduated from Westminster College, MO. He moved with his family to Marietta in 1964 to work at Lockheed and later worked in management at Caraustar Industries for 32 years before retiring. He was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Marietta. Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jeanette Webster; three children and their spouses, James and Sandy Webster, Jill and Bill Blake, Joel and Jenny Webster; five grandchildren and their spouses, Nathan and Casey Blake, Jamie and Anna Webster, Darby and John Hightower, Glenn and Janna Webster, and Amy Webster; two great-grandchildren, Charlotte Webster and Harper Ann Blake. Contributions can be made in loving memory of Jim to the First Presbyterian Church, Marietta or the Cobb Humane Society. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
