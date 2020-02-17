Memorial services for Roger Neal Webb, age 79, of Five Points, will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Quattlebaum Funeral Chapel. Mr. Webb passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020, at his residence. Survivors include his wife, Charlene Icy Webb of Five Points; one daughter, Dina White (Brad) of Five Points; three sons, Michael Webb of Five Points, Victor Webb of Marietta, GA, and Leslie Webb of Douglas County, GA; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Leonard Webb of Florida and Richard Webb of Arkansas. An Arkansas native, Mr. Webb was born on April 5, 1940, the son of Leslie and Ruby Southall Webb. He was the owner/operator of Southern Casing & Tying Service. Mr. Webb was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Amanda White; and a sister, Joyce Blair. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to your local humane shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.quattlebaumfuneralhome.com.
