Lillie Inez Watson, age 77, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Monday September 2, 2019. Inez was born November 7, 1941 in Marietta, Georgia. Inez is survived by her husband of 52 years, James "Bill" Watson; daughter Sandi Watson; sons Jim Godwin, Tony Godwin, John Godwin, Mike Godwin, and Billy Watson; brother James Atkinson, sisters Ruth Auzenne, Shirley Kennedy, Evelyn Atkinson, Mattie Gathright, and Denise Baker. Also surviving are 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Inez was a homemaker who provided a loving home for her family. She enjoyed dancing, especially with her children, and genealogy. Her and Bill travel the southeast, and beyond, tracing their roots. A visitation for Inez will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, 2950 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, Georgia 30152. A chapel service will occur Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park, 1306 Whitlock Ave, Marietta, Georgia 30064. Serving as pallbearers are Billy Watson, Jim Godwin, Tony Godwin, Mike Godwin, John Godwin and Davey Godwin. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Inez's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org; and St. Jude, www.stjude.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com for the Watson family.
