A memorial / celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 2nd, at the Marietta Educational Garden Center at 505 Kennestone Ave. Marietta, GA for David Charles Watkins, who died Tuesday, October 1st at Kennestone Hospital. He was 84. David was born in 1935 in Altus, Oklahoma, to Gladys Cooke Watkins and Charles Kendall Watkins. The family relocated to Tulsa, where David spent his childhood and graduated from Tulsa High School. He earned a BS from Rice University and a MS from Duke University, both in Electrical Engineering. He spent his career as a research engineer in the telecommunications industry, first in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and later in Madison, New Jersey, where he retired as a department head after 38 years of service with Bell Labs. One of the many highlights of David's career was his involvement with Bell Lab's collaboration with the US Army on the Nike Missile Program in the early 1970's. David married Carol Appleyard in 1960, and they lived in Winston Salem, NC and Greensboro, NC where they raised their two sons. The marriage ended in divorce in 1975. In 1978, David's job took him to New Jersey, where he met and married Patricia [Pat] Campbell in 1983. Pat introduced David to the joys of traveling, which they did extensively, visiting such places as Egypt, Russia, Chile, and French Polynesia, among other destinations. Upon Pat's death, David moved south to be closer to his sons, ultimately making Marietta, GA his home. David had a life-long fascination with the Artic and with old sailing ships. In retirement, he continued to travel extensively and was finally able to visit Antarctica. He also spent much of his time building replica ship models from scratch with precise and intricate detail. Darwin's Beagle was one of his most challenging models and the one of which he was the most proud. David was also instrumental in forming and leading a play reading group in Marietta, which gave him great pleasure and connection to community. David is survived by his sister, W. Lorraine Watkins, of Dawsonville, Georgia; son Thomas Watkins and wife Dawn Day of Marietta, Georgia; son Greg Watkins and wife Tammie of Chico, California; stepdaughters Jennifer Shepard of Nantucket, Massachusetts and Amy Engelhardt of Denver, Colorado; grandchildren David A. Watkins of Chico, California; Alex and Anna Watkins of Marietta, Georgia; stepgrand children Meredith Shepherd of Boston, Massachusetts and Schuyler Shepherd of Brooklyn, New York. David was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Campbell Watkins. Interment is private. Arrangements are by Southern Cremations and Funerals.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.