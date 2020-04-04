Lt. Colonel/Reverend Donald Charles Warren age 87 went to live in his Father's house on March 22, 2020, after complications from pneumonia at NCH Baker Hospital in Naples, Fla. He lived a life of service to his Lord and Savior. Don is survived by his wife Nancy (Miller) Warren from Marietta. His Beloved step children and step grandchildren are Kelli (Tony) Christy Garlock, Jim Jr. (Lisa) Durand, Joshua Martin, Taylor Lynn and Jacob Durand, Stephen (Liz) Marcus, Isaiah, and Daniel Durand, Jason (Kelly) and Carson Durand. The youngest step grandchildren affectionately called him Papa/Papa Don. He predeceased his father in- law Eugene Miler and his brother in-law Gary (Mary Jane) Miller. He is survived by his eldest sister Laura (Bob deceased) Erb and his youngest sister Lois (Ed) Wensley. Donald is preceded in death by his four sisters, one brother and first wife Joan (Camper) Warren. Don was born in Sault Sainte Marie Michigan to the late Jay Russel Warren and Elissa (Fagin) Warren. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom he adored. Lt. Colonel Warren served as a Chaplain in the Army for 23 years. For his service he was awarded the Army Service Ribbon/Overseas Service Ribbon with Numeral, 2/National Defense Service Medal/Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with device (60)//Army Commendation Medal//Meritorious Service Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster) Bronze Star Medal//Air Medal//Vietnam Service Medal (1st Oak Leaf Cluster) He served in Korea in 1964, 1st Cav and Vietnam. After retirement, he served 13 years as Campus Minister at the Wesleyan Foundation Chapel at Ga. Southern Univ. in Statesboro. He was a substitute teacher for Cobb County for 13 years. Don attended Owosso Bible College where he graduated with honors Magna Cum Laude. He went to Michigan State where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Theology, a Master's from Princeton and Azusa Pacific Univ., California. Don attended Mt. Bethel UMC for 34 years. He sang in the choir, taught Sunday School and the Men's Bible Study. Don has given the Homily at funerals, including sisters, brother and brother in laws. The Memorial/ Celebration Service at Mt. Bethel UMC in Marietta and the Military Honors Funeral in Canton, Ga National Cemetery will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the Fuller Funeral Home in Naples, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to the Mt. Bethel UMC at 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, Ga 30068. Online condolences may be offered at FullerNaples.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.