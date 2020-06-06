Betty Jo Warren, 92, passed away peacefully, Saturday June 6, 2020, surrounded by family. Betty Jo was born in Marietta, GA, September 25, 1927, to Allen Twiggs Merritt, Jr. and Christine Wilson Merritt. She graduated from Marietta High School and attended the University of Georgia, (often riding a train to school that ran from the Marietta Depot to the Athens campus). Ms. Warren was preceded in death by her husband, Tharon D. "TD" Warren, Jr., son Stephen Tracy Warren and grandson Taylor Allen Warren. Although not particularly gifted mechanically, Betty Jo, nonetheless worked at the Bell Bomber Plant, (now "Lockheed") during World War II, building the bombers that would later help protect her soon-to-be Marine husband during the Battle of Okinawa. She also served in the Civil Air Patrol. Betty Jo was a stunningly beautiful blonde, who turned heads wherever she went. Those who met her rarely forgot her. A force to be reckoned with, nicknamed "Firecracker", she was a fierce advocate for all of her children and grandchildren. After raising her children, Betty Jo began working for Macys, where she loved working for 30 years before retiring. She met a wonderful group of ladies at Macy's, with whom she had lunch with monthly. Betty was a devoted and loving friend, and looked forward to her time with the ladies. Her greatest joy was being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great great-grandmother. Betty looked forward to family birthday parties, holidays, beach trips, and other family gatherings. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her family! Betty Jo loved adventure. She was the first in line to ride a scary ride or go parasailing. Betty Jo is survived by her daughters: Susan Warren Faulkner (Mike) and Pamela W. McClure, and her sons: Theron D. Warren III (Glenda), Allen Warren, and Mark Warren (Sherri). Grandchildren: Tracy Bentley, Jayne Nix, Theron D. Warren IV, Christina Faulkner Burleson, Stephen McClure, Brittany McClure Jansen and Rachel Warren Bradshaw. Great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Ashley Bentley, Mason, Laura, Thomas, and Emily Nix, Katherine and Travis Burleson, Grace and Jack McClure, Jonathan, Evan, and Hudson Jansen. Great Great Grandchild: Rowen Cross. A service will be held Wednesday June 10, 2020, at 11:00 am at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home Chapel, 180 Church Street, Marietta. Visitation at 10:00 am prior to service. Live stream at 10:45. Burial will take place immediately after the service at Kennesaw Memorial Park, Marietta.
