Michael Warrak Jr., age 90 of Acworth, GA, passed away on March 31, 2020, after a brief battle with pneumonia. He is survived by his beloved wife Anneliese (Fett) Warrak after 60 wonderful years of marriage. He is also survived by his son Michael H. Warrak, 3 grandchildren, Christina, Michael, and David, as well as 7 and soon-to-be 8 Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his youngest son David J. Warrak. Michael was born in Romania but he and his family were forced to flee their home as refugees during WWII when he was 14 years old. They were able to miraculously escape to Austria after barely managing to stay ahead of the invading Soviet army. On August 3, 1950, he fulfilled his childhood dream of coming to the USA, and and thus establishing his own and his future family's privilege of living in what he knew as the Land of Freedom and Opportunity. He joined the USAF and became an Air Policeman (AP), serving in France, Germany (where he met Anneliese), and eventually at the Air Force Missile Development Center at Holloman AFB, New Mexico. Michael was also a successful home builder near Elgin, Il, and eventually retired in Acworth, GA. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. Please leave a kind word or memory for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com
