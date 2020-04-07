Max Phillip Warner, 83, of Marietta, GA passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Marietta, Ga. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate his wonderful life. Max is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Ann Warner of Marietta, GA.; his daughter, Stacey Warner Bannister (Nathan) of Marietta, GA; his son John Phillip Warner (Audra) of Marietta, GA; his sister Joyce Cooney of FL; and his four grandchildren, Richard S. Floyd, III, Michael Hayden Bannister, Kendall Virginia Warner, and Maddox Phillip Warner. He was a member of Eastside Baptist Church where he was an Usher for many years. He graduated from Miami University of Ohio and was in the PI Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Max served as a First Lt in the US Air Force for 3 years and he owned and operated Winterseal Inc. for 33 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made Eastside Christian School. 2450 Lower Roswell Rd. Marietta, Ga. 30068. Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-428-1511
