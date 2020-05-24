Frances Alexander Wardlaw, 92 of Marietta, GA passed away May 25, 2020. Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings the family will hold a private graveside service on Wednesday. Frances was born October 14, 1927 in a farmhouse on Dallas Highway in Marietta. She lived with her parents and five older brothers and sisters. Frances and her family attended New Salem Baptist Church. She married Theodore Leron Wardlaw in 1947 and they were married 59 years until his death in 2006. Shortly after their marriage Frances joined Midway Presbyterian Church. Frances is survived by her two sons, Dean Wardlaw and his wife, Kim of Kennesaw; Jerry Wardlaw, Sr. and his wife, Vergie of Smyrna; four grandchildren, Jerry Wardlaw, Jr. (Paula), Tony Wardlaw (Amber), Matt Wardlaw (Dani); Alex Wardlaw (Melissa); eight great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She lived and worked on her family's dairy farm until she graduated from McEachern High School. After high school she worked at The Marietta Daily Journal, Bell Bomber and the Veteran's Administration until she had children. Frances showed her love for Christ through her devotion to family. Not only did she raise two boys, she was the primary caregiver to numerous family members while they were ill over many years. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 836 New Salem Rd., Kennesaw, GA 30152 or Midway Presbyterian Church General Fund, 4635 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs, GA 30127.
