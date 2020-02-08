Zetta Ward, age 92, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Friday, February 7, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta with Pastor Clarence Howard officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. Born in Douglasville, GA, Mrs. Ward lived in Cobb County for most of her life. She retired from Charter Bank as a Vice President after a lifelong career in banking. She was a member of Milford Baptist Church for over 60 years where she served as Treasurer, taught Sunday School, and sang in the Golden Tones Choir. She also served in the Altrusa Club and Meals on Wheels, and was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Ward. Survivors include: 3 Children, Faith (Mike) Kindlin, Al (Sherri) Ward and Hope (Stephen) Webb; Sister, Edna Hendon; Grandchildren, Larry (Casey) Ward, Flint (Kim) Ward, Amy (Brent) Price, Jeffrey (Phoebe) Webb, Emily Kindlin, Christen (David) Epstein; Great Grandchildren, Reagan, Layton, Ailyn, Zachary, Ryder, Parker, Corra, Broderick, Nyan, Ayala and Lucas; Niece, Lynne Lovelace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Zetta Ward's memory to the American Cancer Society @ www.cancer.org. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
2:00PM
2480 Macland Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30064
