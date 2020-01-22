Hugh Ward, Alfred Hugh Alfred Ward, 77, of Kennesaw, GA died January 21, 2020. Services Pending. Arrangements by Leaf Cremation.

Service information

Jan 25
Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00AM-2:00PM
Summit Baptist Church
4310 Moon Station Ln NW
Acworth, GA 30101
