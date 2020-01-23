Hugh Ward went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Hugh was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He leaves behind his loving and faithful wife Linda of 56 years, daughter Kimberly Lynn Ward Hicks and two beautiful granddaughters Hannah and Elizabeth Hicks who were his pride and joy. He was predeceased by a son, Hugh Todd Ward and a son in law, Michael Hicks. Hugh had a servant's heart and enjoyed serving others. He was an encourager to everyone he met. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his church where he faithfully served in Kentucky and Georgia. He taught Bible classes for over 50 years and served as a Deacon and an Elder. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and service. A memorial celebration of life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Summit Baptist Church, 4310 Moon Station Ln NW, Acworth, GA. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a Christian mission or outreach of your choice. Leaf Cremation is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
11:00AM
4310 Moon Station Ln NW
Acworth, GA 30101
