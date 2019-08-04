Mary Jane Wampler, age 80, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away August 2, 2019. Services will be held at a later date. Mrs. Wampler was a native of Bremen, GA, and lived most of her life in Marietta, GA. She was of the Methodist faith. She loved to travel to the beach and enjoying the house boat at the lake. Survivors include: daughter: Brenda (Doug) Carlson of Powder Springs; son: John Bailey of Acworth, GA; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Wampler's memory to Poseyville Church in Bremen, GA. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
