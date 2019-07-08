GILBERT, Walter L.
Walter Leon Gilbert, age 79, passed away on July 5, 2019, in Hiram Georgia. Leon was born on April 23, 1940, to the late Walter and Ethel Gilbert, in Gay, Georgia.
Early in life, in the month of March, 1961, Leon met a lady by the name of Charlene Hough at a drive-in restaurant in Marietta. Three months later, on June 16, 1961 they were married. They spent the next fifty-eight years together, before his passing. Throughout his life, Leon had many hobbies. He enjoyed fishing, time at the beach and football. He spent a lot of time at the ballpark in West Cobb with his family. Leon and Charlene, together, coached a few of the baseballs teams. He enjoyed spending time with his children and this also led to instilling great work ethic in them. He always had them helping him with his vegetable garden and working together as a team. Leon worked as a diesel mechanic for forty years and spent thirty of those with Ryder Truck Rental from which he retired. Later in life, Leon and Charlene enjoyed spending quality time together by traveling and often relaxing at many different casinos. These trips were meant to spend time and have vacation time away together. Leon loved being a father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was always willing to open his home to nieces and nephews that needed somewhere to stay for a little while. He will be missed by many and was loved by all who knew him.
Leon is survived by his wife, Charlene Gilbert; sons, Jeffrey Gilbert, Kevin (Robin) Gilbert, Trevor (Renee) Gilbert, Rodney (Kim) Gilbert; sister, Shirley Ezzell; brother, Edward Gilbert; grandchildren, Zachery Gilbert, Ashley Snyder, Kara Gilbert, Taylor Gilbert, Andrew Gilbert, Matthew Gilbert, Benjamin Gilbert, Sydney Gilbert, Bryson Gilbert; and great-grandchildren, Elijah Heaton, Lane Snyder, Cade Snyder, and Austin Page.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home at 11:15am. The family is accepting friends for visitation on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 6:00pm and 8:00pm and one hour before the service on Wednesday. He will be laid to rest on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Green Lawn Cemetery at 1:00pm. Please visit www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com to leave words of comfort and memories with the family.
GILBERT, Walter L
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.