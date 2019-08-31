Mrs. Sunny Lynne McAfee Walker, born January 17, 1948, passed away at her home in Smyrna, GA on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born to a Naval aviator in Calhoun, GA, Sunny spent her early years living on naval air stations around the country. Eventually, the McAfee's settled in Rome, Ga where Sunny met Alan Walker, the love of her life. Sunny graduated from the University of Georgia in 1970 where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. Following a move to Atlanta, she and her sister, Diane, started their family-owned Frameworks Gallery. Together they grew and sustained the local art scene from their vision and love for fine art that continues after 45 years. Atlanta homes are filled with custom-framed memories and original paintings from countless artists given a platform to share their gifts. Sunny is remembered for her unconditional love of people and her perpetual heart of service. Dedicated to the arts, she championed numerous projects that were important to her community and its cultural development. Sunny's influence is ever-present and vast. She initiated efforts to raise funds to purchase land for what is now East Cobb Park, celebrated as a landmark gathering place for events and family activities. To recognize her efforts, a piano named 'Sunny' was permanently placed in the park in 2017 for all to enjoy. In addition to being the founding member and past president of Friends of East Cobb Park, Sunny's professional involvement included: Member, Leadership Cobb class; Supporter, Theatre in the Square; and Board Member, Cobb Chamber of Commerce. Sunny was also named East Cobb's Citizen of the Year in 1993. Sunny was preceded in death by her husband Gerald Alan "Big Al" Walker and her parents Captain Frank and Alice Rose McAfee. Survivors include her son Andrew (Lisa) Walker and their children Conlon and Adaline of Smyrna; daughter Anna Rose (Joel) Wascher and their children Avalynn, Graham, and Emma of Smyrna; siblings Diane Spencer of Woodstock; Lance McAfee of Cartersville; Frank (Marcia) McAfee of St Augustine, FL; Shawn Meyer of Ithaca, NY; Jean (Ed) Willey of Acworth; in-laws Mike (Penny) Walker of Cumming; Todd Walker of Conyers; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 10 am Friday, September 6, 2019, in the sanctuary of the First United Methodist Church of Smyrna, where she was a devoted member. The Revs. Derek Porter and Whit Martin will officiate. The family will receive friends at 9 am before the service in the Welcome Center at the church. Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna is in charge of arrangements. www.carmichaelcares.com, 770-435-4467. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the First United Methodist Church of Smyrna; 1315 Concord Road Smyrna, GA 30080 www.smyrnafumc.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.