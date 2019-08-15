Donald L. Walker, 80 of Marietta passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 19th at Maple Avenue United Methodist Church in Marietta with Pastor Josh Roberts officiating. A committal service will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. Donald was born in Macon, GA to his parents, Julia and Buna Walker. He was raised in Smyrna and was a talented athlete at Campbell High School. After High School he went to work for The Hartford Insurance Group where he retired as Executive Vice President after 42 years of service. He was a member of Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, an avid golfer and a very involved member of the Pine Tree Country Club. He will be remembered as a loving Husband, Father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda N. Walker; daughter, Julia Carrie Walker; sons, D. Andrew Walker (Kellie Jo) and Daniel L. Walker (Rebekah); granddaughter, Cherokee G. Walker; brother, Mickey Walker (Rebekah); sister, Jane Wood (Samuel) and multiple nieces and nephews. The Family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. till 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel. Flowers are appreciated or you may make contributions in his name to Maple Avenue United Methodist Church, 63 Maple Ave NW, Marietta, GA 30064.
