John S. Virden, Jr. age 61, of Marietta, Georgia passed away December 13, 2020. Private Memorial Service will be held at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Barbara Virden. John was a native of Baton Rouge, LA moving to Georgia in 1972 and spent the last 20 years in Marietta, GA. He attended Saint Catherine's Episcopal Church in Marietta, GA. He was a Champion BBQ Pit Master. He loved working with the Kennahoochee Amatuer Radio Club, ARES-Amatur Radio Emergency Service, CERT-Community Emergency Response Team and SAR-(Cobb) Search and Rescue (Operational Communication Officer). He loved spending time with his loving wife and family. Survivors include: wife of 20 years: Mara Regina Virden of Marietta, GA; two children: Ana Karina Pierangelli and Emmanuel C. Pierangelli both of Brazil; sister: Jammie Lynn (Todd) Hassell of Burr Ridge, IL; brother: James (Cindy) Virden of Medina, OH; four grandchildren: Marina Pierangelli Murilha, Joao Henrique de Francisco, Beatriz Barbosa and Arthur D. Pierangelli; niece: Felicia Virden and many beloved Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John Virden's memory to St. Jude's Chidren's Hospital at www.stjude.org, Operation BBQ at www.dev-operationbbqrelief.org and Purple Heart Veterans at www.purpleheart.org. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
