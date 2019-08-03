Mildred McClure Veitch, 91 of Marietta passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, Historic Marietta Chapel. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Durell Veitch. She is survived by her daughter, Gayla Raines of Marietta; granddaughter, Kimberly Sims; brother, Carl McClure and several nieces and nephews. Mildred, a loving mother and grandmother, worked at Atherton's Drug Store, Johnny Walker men's store and Kathy's Hallmark all on the square of Marietta. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Mayeswarddobbins.com
