James Edward "Jimmy" Vaughn, age 74, of Marietta, Georgia passed away July 19, 2019 after a battle with cancer. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta with Rev. Lamar Clark officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta, Georgia. Mr. Vaughn was a native and lifelong resident of Marietta, GA. He was an avid gardener, golfer, loved sports and being outside. Survivors include: two sons: Jimbo (Autumn) Vaughn of Hiram, GA, Jeff (Rachel) Vaughn of Marietta, GA; daughter: Mary-Michael Vaughn (Rudy Parks) of Smyrna, GA; three grandchildren: Grayson, Jaxson and Carter; two nieces: Connie Brown Fortney and Catherine Brown. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
