Betty Vaughn
Betty Jo Vaughn, age 84, of Hiram, Georgia passed away December 17, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta, GA. Interment will follow at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Hiram, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.

