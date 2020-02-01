Giovanni Joseph Vasko/Donald Hill Simpson III (name change in 2009) November 2, 1990 to January 12, 2020. With heavy heart I state the death of Giovanni/Donald. A stellar student in the Cobb County School System, awards presented over and over, he got himself into the University of Chicago, a feat of grand proportions, where he became a member of Alpha Delta Phi Fraternity. You can see in his Facebook "Giovanni Joseph" his love of art. He was a gifted writer, and a loving person. Sadly, mental illness shows no mercy. Giovanni will be laid to rest at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, Conyers, Georgia. He is survived by his mother Carol Ann Vasko and his brother Benjamin Andrew Vasko. vaskov1248@gmail.com or 770.948.9333. We suggest a contribution to NAMI or any organization that aids the mentally ill and fights addiction. May his memory be eternal.
