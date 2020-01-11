Peter Thomas Vanness, passed away peacefully on Friday, January, 3, 2020. He was 74 years of age. Pete was born in Richmond, VA and was the son of the late Paul and Miriam Vanness. He was a graduate of Chevy Chase High School in Bethesda, MD and East Carolina University in Greenville, NC. Pete was an employee of IBM for 27 years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, and football. Pete is survived by his loving wife of 19 years Reda Fricks and adopted son, Sean Fricks. A Memorial service will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Kennesaw United Methodist Church in Kennesaw, GA.
