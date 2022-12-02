John Leonard “Jack” Van de Vate, 93, passed peacefully on November 29. He was born October 14, 1929, in Rochester, NY. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dwight Van de Vate, Sr. and Helen Hagood Van de Vate, brothers, Dwight Van de Vate, Jr. and David Scott Van de Vate, son Peter Dwight Van de Vate, and grandson Andrew Behrer Van de Vate. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years Ann Behrer Van de Vate, daughter Jennifer Van de Vate Busch, daughter-in-law Teresa Vargas Van de Vate, sons, Dr. John Hagood Van de Vate (Julie) and David Leonard Van de Vate (Jennifer). Additionally, he is survived by granddaughter Meghan Busch Hantz (Peter), grandsons, David Busch, Jack Busch (Betsy), Justin Rhein Van de Vate, David Luke Van de Vate (Mckenna), Clay Hagood Van de Vate, Reid Keech Van de Vate, Edmundo Menacho, great granddaughter Louise Busch, and great grandsons, Miles Busch and Gus Busch. Jack received a BA from Amherst College in 1951 and his MBA from Wharton in 1953. Jack served in U.S. Naval Intelligence from 1953-1957. He retired from a 33-year career with Eastman Kodak Company as Assistant Vice President in 1990. He is a long-time member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kingsport, TN, and, more recently, St. James Episcopal Church in Marietta, GA. Jack served as Past President and Board Member of the Symphony of the Mountains, Past Chairman and Board Member of the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Agency, Past Senior Warden, Junior Warden, and Vestry Member of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, Vestry Member of Saint James Episcopal Church, longtime volunteer income tax preparer for the IRS VITA program, Certified Financial Planner, and Enrolled Agent with IRS. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jack’s honor to MUST Ministries, MAPS International, Osman Hope, Calvary Children’s Home, or a charity of choice.
