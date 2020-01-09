Scott Uzzel, Allen Scott Allen Uzzel, 63, of Marietta, GA died January 06, 2020. Service will be held at 4:00 PM, on January 12, 2020 at First Baptist Church Marietta, GA. Arrangements by Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Scott Uzzel, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Jan 12
Memorial Service
Sunday, January 12, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
First Baptist Church of Marietta
148 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Scott's Memorial Service begins.
Jan 12
Reception
Sunday, January 12, 2020
5:00PM-6:00PM
First Baptist Church of Marietta
148 Church Street
Marietta, GA 30060
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Scott's Reception begins.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.