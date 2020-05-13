Charles David Underwood Sr., 67, of Powder Springs, Georgia went to be with his Lord and Savior unexpectedly on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life on Friday, May 15th at 1pm at Mount Paran North Church of God, Marietta. Private committal will be held at a later date. Family requests donations be sent in lieu of flowers to Mount Paran North, Missions Department (1700 Allgood Road, Marietta, GA 30062 - 678-285-3237). For information you can email: missions@mountparrannorth.com. For a full obituary, please visit www.westcobbfuneralhome.com THE FAMILY REQUESTS THAT ALL SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIREMENTS BE FOLLOWED AND REQUEST THE USE OF MASKS.
