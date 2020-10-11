Joyce Tyler, Daniel Joyce Daniel Tyler, 81, of Mableton, GA died October 12, 2020. Service will be held at 2 pm, on October 16, 2020 at Chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home.

Service information

Oct 16
Visitation
Friday, October 16, 2020
11:00AM-2:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Oct 16
Service
Friday, October 16, 2020
2:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
