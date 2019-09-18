Barbara Hale Gresham Twilley, 88, passed away September 13, 2019. She was the daughter of Jessie Hale and Walter Quinn Gresham of Milner, GA. She earned degrees from GSCW (now Georgia College) in Milledgeville and from Georgia State University, Atlanta, GA and was a retired Cobb County school teacher. She was a communicant of St. James' Episcopal Church of Marietta, a member of the Philips Legion chapter of UDC, Smyrna, and the Fielding Lewis chapter of DAR, Marietta. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert F. Twilley, Sr.; her youngest daughter, Jean Shelton Twilley Rodie, of Keller, TX; and her brother, Walter Shelton Gresham. She is survived by daughters, Ann Twilley Henderson (Mick), Virginia Quinn Twilley Aiken (Michael), both of Kennesaw, GA,; her son Robert F. Twilley, Jr., of Marietta; her son-in-law, William Rodie of Keller, TX; grandchildren Jessie Henderson Kidd (Alan) of Ball Ground, GA, Gracie Henderson Yates (Andrew) of Sandersville, GA, Walter Thomas Aiken and George Robert Aiken, both of Kennesaw, Gresham William Rodie and Robert Bennett Rodie, both of Keller, TX; great grandchildren Caleb, Emma, Griffin, and Liam Kidd, and several much-loved nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Blue Horizons Personal Care Home at 1760 Shillings Road, Kennesaw, GA 30152. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at West Cobb Funeral Home in Marietta. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Friday, September 20 at St. James' Episcopal Church in Marietta, GA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.