Marvolene "Markie" Turner age 86 of Marietta, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12 PM C.S.T. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church in Woodland, AL with Rev. Terry Eason officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Mrs. Turner was a native of Woodland, AL . She graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelors Degree. She has been a long time Educator with Cobb County School System. She was a loving grandmother and was a longtime member at Haney Grove Baptist Church where she played piano for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Samuel Turner. Surviving are Marcelle (Brian) Knauff of Marietta, 2 Grandchildren-Chris & Mallory Knauff. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna 770-435-4467 www.carmichaelcares.com. The body will lie in state from 11 AM to 12 PM Monday, December 30, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church in Woodland, AL.

