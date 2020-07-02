Katey Doris Turner of Acworth, GA died peacefully at home on Friday, July 3, 2020, and with her husband of 55 years by her side. Katey Doris is preceded in death by her father, James William McDowell, her mother, Flara Estelle Vandiver McDearmid, her brother, Buddy McDowell and her oldest son, Michael Turner. She is survived by her beloved husband, Harold Turner, her 3 remaining children: Rhonda Klees (Wes), Angela Day (Victor), and Matthew Turner (Aislinn). Katey was born on May 20, 1942 in Lithia Springs, Georgia. She moved to Atlanta, GA in 1949 and attended Laura Haygood Elementary and O'Keefe High School. She met her husband, Harold, in 1949 when both were in the second grade. They attended elementary and high school together. The two married on May 15, 1965 and moved to Mableton, GA where they raised 4 children. Katey was saved and baptized at age 11 at DeFoor Avenue Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Atlanta from 1963-1976. Katey then joined Mableton Church of God on Boggs Rd. in Mableton, GA in 1977. Kelland Jeffords was the pastor at the time. Her daughter Rhonda was in the youth choir. Her other children were too young at the time. Katey Doris has been an active member of choir since 1977. Katey and Harold have 11 grandchildren: Stephanie, Kristin, Ashley, Tessa, Joshua, Kirsten, Nicholas, Emily, Hayden, Jarrett, and Kyndall. Katey and Harold also have 6 great-grandchildren. Katey loved trees and flowers, and she enjoyed Calloway Gardens. She loved to walk in the woods and keep her home and yard clean. She also loved to read her Bible. Her favorite food was good fried chicken, fresh corn, fresh fried okra, and fresh garden tomatoes. Funeral Services will be held Sunday 3:00 PM at Highest Praise Church of God with Pastor Tony Stallings officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell. Interment will be held Monday 11:00 AM at Cheatham Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
