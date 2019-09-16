Faith Luhnow Waldron Turner of Acworth died on September 12, 2019, after a long illness. She was born in Portland, Oregon on August 23, 1931, to Walter and Faith Luhnow. Her father served in World War 1 and was a graduate in engineering. Her mother was an ordained Methodist Deaconess, musician, and teacher. The family moved to Boulder, Colorado, in 1942. Faith was active in sports, drama, and music. She loved hiking, camping and horseback riding. She graduated from Boulder High School, then attended Colorado Women's College in Denver, where she studied voice and piano. Faith then attended Canterbury College in Danville, Indiana, where she was in the homecoming court, was a cheerleader, and appeared in a musical composed by Edward O. Waldron. They were married in 1951. Both Faith and Edward graduated from Indiana Central College in 1952. Faith taught while Ed attended the Episcopal Theological Seminary in Suwanee, TN, at the University of the South. They had three daughters - Theresa Waldron, Mary (Beasley), and Anne (Pitts). Ed served in churches in Indiana and Augusta, Georgia. Their marriage ended in 1970. Faith attained a Master's degree in School Psychology in 1970 at the University of Georgia, and an E.D.S. degree in the same field in 1972 at Georgia Sothern University. In 1977, she married Dr. Harry Turner, a fellow school psychologist, and moved to Atlanta. He worked for DeKalb County Schools and Faith worked for Marietta City Schools before retiring in 1998. The couple traveled at home and abroad. They frequently went on camping trips together locally, and in the Western United States and Canada. Harry passed away in 2008. Faith went on several pilgrimages to Great Britain with members of the Episcopal Order of St. Helena in North Augusta South Carolina. Faith was a loyal member of St. Teresa's Episcopal Church in Acworth. She was also involved with Stephen Ministry and sang in the choir. She participated in Vacation Bible School. She also attended Education for Lay Ministry for several years and attained the EFM degree from the University of the South 2010. Survivors include Theresa Waldron of Marietta; Mar Waldron Beasley and her husband Butch Beasley of Plum Branch, SC; and Anne Waldron Pitts and her husband Donnie Pits of Acworth. Her stepsons are Rev. Hal Turner and Roger Dilworth. Her grandchildren are Caitlin Pitts Kanopka, Ben Pitts, Renee Beasley Gregoire, Kenneth Simmons, Keaton Dilworth, and Tanner Dilworth. Faith has 10 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 20, 2019, at St. Teresa's Episcopal Church in Acworth, GA. In lieu of flowers, Faith preferred donations to The Order of Saint Helena, 414 Savannah Barony Dr. North Augusta, SC 29841.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.