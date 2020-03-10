Linda Callaham Turbeville, age 80, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church in Powder Springs. Interment will follow at a later date at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. The family will receive friends in Oaks Hall from 10am until 11:30am prior to the ceremony at the church. Born in Sylvania, AL, Mrs. Turbeville moved to Powder Springs in 1968. She retired from the Cobb County School System after over 20 years of employment. She was also a longtime member of McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going shopping. Survivors include: Son: Alan Turbeville, Cumming, GA; Daughter, Susan (Shawn) Hollenkamp, Marietta, GA; 4 Siblings, Earl Callaham, Bowling Green, KY, Burma Brown, Hendersonville, NC, Jimmy Callaham, Chattanooga, TN, and Claude Callaham, Sylvania, AL; 4 Grandchildren, Jenna Hollenkamp, Loren Hollenkamp, Anna Grace Turbeville and Drew Turbeville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Linda's memory to the Adult Choir Fund at McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church. Online guestbook at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:30AM
4075 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
12:00PM
4075 Macland Road
Powder Springs, GA 30127
