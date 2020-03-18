Spencer Andrew Tumlin, 31, of Acworth, died Monday, February 17, 2020. The family will hold a private memorial service. A lifelong resident of Acworth, Spencer was a graduate of Harrison High School. He served his country in the US Air Force in Iraq and Afghanistan and was a member of the Acworth First Baptist Church. He is survived by his daughter, Coraline Tumlin and step daughters, Tilly Ingram and Ella LeNoue, all of Colorado Springs, CO; parents, Rodney and Melody Tumlin of Acworth; brothers, Jacob (Leslie) Tumlin of Smyrna and Matthew Tumlin of Adairsville; grandmothers, Jo Ann Tumlin of Acworth and Betty Wilson of Kennesaw; niece, Lila Tumlin and nephew, Grady Tumlin, both of Smyrna; several aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Helping Hands of Paulding County at www.hhpcga.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.collinsfuneralhome.org. Collins Funeral Home 4947 North Main St. Acworth, GA 30101 770-974-3133 is in charge of arrangements.
