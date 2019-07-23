Lubin Angel Trivino went to the Lord Sunday, July 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. Born on August 22, 1945 to Adriano and Beatriz Rubio Trivino in Ibague, Colombia, S.A. A devoted husband to Aura for 53 years, he is survived by his sons, Dr. Wilson Trivino, David Trivino, Esq., Miguel Trivino and his wife Jessica, grandtwins Matthew and Waverly; Daniel Trivino and his wife Andrea, granddaughters Gabriella and Arianna. Lubin embodied the America dream, coming to the USA in 1968, settling in Marietta in 1974 and operating Lubin's Transmission Service for over 40 years. He was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marietta. A Funeral Mass will be at 1:30 Thursday, July 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by interment in Cheatham Hill Memorial Park cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 5 to 7pm at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7pm. Cards, etc. may be sent to T4 Law Office, 465 Pat Mell Road, SE, Smyrna, Georgia 30080. www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511
