Charles Blackwell Tritton, age 87 of Smyrna, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held 11AM Monday, June 15, 2020 in the chapel of Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna with Revs' Derek Porter and Chaloea Hale officiating. Mr. Tritton was a native of Baltimore, MD a graduate of Grady High school and a 1955 graduate of Georgia Tech with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He was a veteran of U.S. Army and was employed by Lockheed for over 40 years and was instrumental in the development of the C-130 and Jetstar airplanes. He was a member and secretary of the Smyrna Kiwanis Club for 25 years. He was member of Smyrna First United Methodist Church since 1960 until his death. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lt. Colonel's Charles and Pauline Tritton of the Salvation Army and sisters Helen Barnes and Edith White. Surviving are wife of 61 years-Maxine Tritton of Smyrna, 2 Sons-Mike (Min Lau) Tritton of Villa Rica, Robert Tritton of Smyrna, Grandson-Adam (Kate) Lau of Orlando, FL ,Sister-Charline Shanks of Gainesville and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Salvation Army Atlanta Chapter, Smyrna First United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna (770)435-4467 www. carmichaelcares.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.