Jo Luanne Trescott was born in Beaver Falls, PA. on April 10, 1935 and died peacefully September 21, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia. Joey will be dearly missed by her husband of 62 years, Tony Trescott, daughter Luanne Bentley, beloved son-in-law Drew Bentley, and her three grandchildren who were adored by their "Gommy", Taylor Bentley, Clarke (Laura) Bentley, and Jackson Bentley. A private celebration of Joey's life is planned. Memorial gifts in her name may be sent with a notation for the Building Fund to Marietta Community Church, 1349 Old Highway 41, Suite 125, Marietta, GA. 30060.
