Anthony Wyatt Trescott (Tony) was born in Boston, MA on July 5, 1935, and died peacefully at his home Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Marietta, GA. Tony is preceded in death by the love of his life for 61 years and first mate, Joey. He is also preceded by his sister, Connie Ferguson. He is dearly missed by his daughter, Luanne Bentley, son-in-law Drew Bentley, three grandchildren who admired and respected their Gonny, Taylor Bentley, Clarke (Laura) Bentley, Jackson Bentley, and sisters Ellen Ellis and Rene (Fred) Abeles. The family deeply appreciates and wishes to thank Tony's team of medical professionals, devoted caregivers who tenderly cared for Tony, and the excellent staff at Sterling Estates. A private celebration of Tony's life will be planned. Memorial gifts to honor Tony may be sent with a notation for the Building Fund to Marietta Community Church, 1349 Old Highway 41, Marietta, GA. 30060. Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta is handling the arrangements. www.mayeswarddobbins.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.