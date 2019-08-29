James "Twister" Townsend, age 66, of Mableton passed away August 28, 2019. Twister has been a musician since he was twelve years old and played hard rock music with many local bands, the last of which was band "Area Code 404". He is survived by his long-time girlfriend, Kim Robinson; siblings, William "Billy" H. Townsend, Annette (Dan) Townsend Petty, Frances (Truman) Townsend Travis, and Marion "Daisy" Townsend West, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held Sunday, September 8th, 3:00 PM at Davis-Struempf Chapel with Rev. Glen Petty officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 PM before the service.
