Archie Lee Toole, Jr. born January 13, 1941 left us on January 31, 2020. Archie passed away at his home with loved ones by his side. There will be no service as requested by Archie. Archie was a true Marietta Blue Devil. He leaves behind his sons Jeff Toole (Abby), Jim Lane (Karen), daughter Tina Studdard (Tim). 5 Grandchildren & 7 Great Grandchildren, his sister Juanita, his brother Stanley. Several nieces & nephews. If you ever met Archie, one of the first things he would talk about was Marietta High School Football, Alabama football, some kind of sports, or his beloved dogs. Archie was part of the chain gang for Marietta home football games for over 30 years. He was a bus driver for Marietta City school systems. He will be missed! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marietta High School Athletics.
