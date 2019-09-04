Francis "Frank" Paul Tomascak, 88 of Marietta , went to his heavenly home on August 28th, 2019. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death. He was born October 11th, 1930. Frank is survived by his two children, Reagan Floyd and her Husband Peter of St. Simons Island, Ga and Jeff Tomascak and his wife Meredith of Charlotte NC,5 grandchildren Sloane, Connor, Jay, Bates and Baker, his sister Mary Tomascak of West Palm Beach FL, his sister Frances Hosszu of West Palm Beach Florida, and his brother Stephen Tomascak from West Palm Beach Florida, He was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years Jeanette Tomascak, his Father Joseph Tomascak and his mother Elizabeth Tomascak, both from Brookfield, Connecticut as well as numerous and much loved nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and St. Joseph parishioners . Frank was a devout Catholic and a faithful member of the St. Joseph parish in Marietta Ga where he attended daily for almost 20 years and also served our country as a United States Marine. The family would like to specially thank the team of health and office professionals at the Kennestone Hospital, the staffat Carolina Medical Center Mercy and the staff at Levine & Dickson Hospice House at Aldersgate for their kind and capable care of Frank. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 6, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm, and a Prayer Service and Rosary following at Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home in Marietta GA. The funeral Mass will be Saturday at 11am at St. Joseph Catholic Church 87 Lacy Street Marietta, GA 30060. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Frank's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church 87 Lacy Street Marietta,GA 30060 or to The Childrens Home Society of North Carolina 2200E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28204
