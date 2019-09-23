Wayne A. Timpson, age 73, of Marietta, Georgia and formerly of Murphy, NC passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019. Wayne was a native of Cherokee County and a son of the late Lawrence Arthur and Annie Mae Stiles Timpson. Wayne was a US Army veteran. He went on to work for Lockheed Martin until his retirement. In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his sister, Wanda Timpson and brother, Calvin Timpson. He is survived by his daughter, Rebekah Frahm, son-in-law Jonathan Frahm and three granddaughters. He is also survived by four brothers, Elbert "Tim" Timpson, Frank Timpson, Larry Timpson and Johnny Timpson; two sisters, Berniece Deuel and Kathy Parker; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral Services will be at 2 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the Townson-Rose Funeral Home Chapel in Murphy. Burial to follow at the Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12 to 2 at Townson-Rose Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Peachtree Memorial Baptist Church, 1650 NC Highway 141, Murphy, NC 28906. You may send tributes to the Timpson family at www.townson-rose.com Townson-Rose Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.